Scott Wine Polaris Industries Inc.

Chairman, CEO

Total compensation: $20,816,073 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018

Salary: $1,006,923

Non-equity incentive pay: $1,290,000

Other compensation: $202,894

Exercised stock options: $17,848,359

Value realized on vesting shares: $467,897

New stock options: 131,770

Median employee pay: $53,892

CEO pay ratio: 173:1

Total 2019 shareholder return: -36.8 percent

Note: Wine's compensation jumped from the $2.8 million realized in 2017, mainly because of $17.8 million worth of previously issued stock options he exercised in 2018. In the prior year, he did not exercise any options and didn't realize anything from restricted stock awards.

In 2018, the company added restricted stock units to its mix of long-term equity awards that include stock options and performance-based restricted stock units.

