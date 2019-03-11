Scott Wine Polaris Industries Inc.
Chairman, CEO
Total compensation: $20,816,073 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018
Salary: $1,006,923
Non-equity incentive pay: $1,290,000
Other compensation: $202,894
Exercised stock options: $17,848,359
Value realized on vesting shares: $467,897
New stock options: 131,770
Median employee pay: $53,892
CEO pay ratio: 173:1
Total 2019 shareholder return: -36.8 percent
Note: Wine's compensation jumped from the $2.8 million realized in 2017, mainly because of $17.8 million worth of previously issued stock options he exercised in 2018. In the prior year, he did not exercise any options and didn't realize anything from restricted stock awards.
In 2018, the company added restricted stock units to its mix of long-term equity awards that include stock options and performance-based restricted stock units.
Patrick Kennedy