Indians: Josh Donaldson is back on the field, and he has a Vikings doctor to thank for it. Donaldson, who was dealing with a nagging calf injury, flew to the Twin Cities in August to visit Dr. Josh Sandell, a sports medicine specialist for the Vikings. In two days, Donaldson was able to run again. Donaldson learned about Sandell from a good friend and Minneapolis native, Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

• • •

Royals: Kansas City over the weekend lost its 100th game of the season, but the Royals have been able to learn a little bit about several of their young players. One in particular, infielder Adalberto Mondesi, could be a pain in the Twins’ sides for years. Mondesi can fly, is learning how to bunt and has 12 homers in 69 games. He has to work on his strike zone judgment, but his power and speed are real.

• • •

Tigers: Victor Martinez played his final game Saturday, getting an infield single, before he was removed from the game against the Royals and cheered as he left the field. Martinez has announced his retirement, and was allowed to start at first base one last time Saturday. A .295 career hitter, Martinez hit .293 in 220 games against the Twins.

• • •

White Sox: Daniel Palka blasted his 27th home run on Friday for Chicago, which a few Twins fans have pointed out. The White Sox claimed Palka off waivers from the Twins last November. He has big power and finally got a chance to show it off. However, he’s not a good defensive player and strikes out 1.2 times a game. But it will be interesting to see how he evolves.