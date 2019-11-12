A power outage in Shakopee has left about 600 residential and business customers without gas, most of them in Shakopee’s downtown business district and some areas to the north and south, CenterPoint Energy officials said in a news release.

The goal was to have all service restored Tuesday, CenterPoint Energy officials said in the release, issued just before noon Tuesday.

The problem started Monday night, when CenterPoint Energy experienced an interruption in gas pressure in its pipeline system in Shakopee. Company officials said that crews worked overnight to identify and fix the issue.

Technicians early Tuesday morning began visiting affected homes and businesses to make sure gas service was restored, officials said.

The technicians making the rounds are clearly identified as being from CenterPoint Energy, officials said. If customers aren’t around during the visit, a technician will come back several times and leave contact information so they know how to get their power restored.