Willians Astudillo has been thrown right into the fire since making a late arrival to spring training.

Astudillo, who didn't report to camp until a week ago due to visa problems back home in Venezuela, is scheduled to start behind the plate today and work with righthander Phil Hughes. This comes one day after he started in the home game against Toronto.

This does not happen in spring training, especially during the early games. And the Twins have seven catchers in camp.

But the Twins have a few banged up catchers. Jason Castro was sent home on Friday with a migraine and needs a couple days to recover. Mitch Garver injured his right knee on Wednesday. Bobby Wilson has a sore wrist.

Astudillo, 26, has never played in the majors. The Twins signed him as a minor league free agent in November after he hit .342 at Class AAA Reno. And he's suddenly getting plenty of work in camp.

Phil Hughes is on the mound today. Tyler Duffey, Lewis Thorpe and Ryan Pressly are also scheduled to pitch.

Twins

Zack Granite, LF

Ehire Adrianza, SS

Eduardo Escobar, 2B

Kennys Vargas, 1B

Chris Heisey, DH

Nick Buss, RF

Ryan LaMarre, CF

Willians Astudillo, C

Taylor Featherston, 3B

Phil Hughes, RHP

Toronto

Devon Travis, 2B

Curtis Granderson, LF

Yangervis Solarte, 3B

Justin Smoak, 1B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Russell Martin, C

Randal Grichuk, RF

Kevin Pillar, CF

Aledmys Diaz, SS

Aaron Sanchez, SS