The Ojibwe community near Bemidji has made what’s become a perennial trek to the Twin Cities for the boys’ state basketball tournament.

This year, the Cass Lake-Bena Panthers make their first appearance since 2010. One after another, cars in the caravan heading south bear stickers reading “For Worm” and “For 44.” They commemorate a teammate who should be there, but isn’t.

Jeremy Jourdain, known to his friends as “Big Worm,” went missing in Bemidji on Halloween night in 2016 at age 17. Local, tribal, state and federal law enforcement agencies have partnered with the community in the search for Jourdain to no avail. Nearly a year and a half after he vanished, his teammates honored his dream of playing in the tournament when they defeated Rushford-Peterson 63-61 in double overtime Thursday at Williams Arena. They play their next game at 2 p.m. Friday against North Woods.

Candlelight vigils, fundraising runs and a community basketball tournament have been held to keep Jourdain’s memory alive, along with the trip the state tournament.

“He was always caring about everyone else and making sure he put a smile on everyone’s face,” teammate Coltin Mitchell said.

Cass Lake-Bena High School, nestled on the edge of the Leech Lake Reservation 20 miles from Bemidji, is a predominantly Native American school with more than 90 percent of students are indigineous. The school made four straight state tournament trips from 2007-2010 and return this year with just one loss in 30 games played.

Members of the Cass Lake-Bena basketball team wear warmups honoring their missing teammate Jeremy "Big Worm" Jourdain. (Photo credit Misty Photography)

Community members not only made the 200-mile drive to Minneapolis during the Panthers’ run, but also traveled to see Red Lake (a fellow Ojibwe high school that competes in the same section) participate in the tournament the past four years.

“It’s another reservation and another native team being successful,” Mitchell said, adding that members of Red Lake’s basketball team will be attending on Thursday.

Mitchell’s father, Jamie, helped organize the Minnesota Chiefs, the community’s Amateur Athletic Union basketball team, which gives kids in the community the opportunity to travel the country and play basketball in the spring and summer. Parents and community members became involved in the year-round development of a core group of players that now play for Cass Lake-Bena.

Alex Tanner, Jourdain’s aunt (who he called Mom), drove the team bus to tournaments in Oklahoma, Florida, the Dakotas and Minnesota. She’s remained involved with the team, earning the name “Mama Buckwheat.”

“I always wanted these boys to succeed no matter what in whatever they do and it fills me with pride knowing they’re going to do the best they can,” she said. “I’m grateful for the team for remembering Jeremy and keeping his name out there for people to realize he’s still missing.”

A series of missing person reports have risen in the Minnesota Ojibwe community over the years. Two fishermen who went missing last November were recovered by a search party near Lower Red Lake on Thursday, tribal police announced in a news release. Tanner said the ambiguity of initial reports makes her heart stop when she calls investigators, only to learn the discovery isn’t Jourdain.

“It’s heartbreaking we don’t have closure,” she added.

Even while traveling in the offseason, Jourdain always talked about making the state tournament and his desire to play college basketball, according to Coltin.

“Over the years talking with him, he knew what he wanted and had to get his grades up,” Jamie Mitchell said of Jourdain’s goal of earning a basketball scholarship. “Basketball needed him and he needed basketball.”

After falling in the section semifinals to Red Lake a season ago, this year the team purchased new warmups with in Jourdain’s number and nickname on the back in commemoration. They also bring Jourdain’s jersey to every game, and when they advanced to the state tournament brought it to midcourt and hoisted it in the air.

“They are more motivated. They’re not only playing with (Jeremy’s memory) in their head. They’re putting it in their heart — that’s their brother,” Jamie Mitchell said.

Trevor Squire is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.