Authorities on Friday identified the 37-year-old woman who drowned last week while swimming on Ponto Lake near Backus, Minn.
Panhia Danielle Yang, of Sheboygan, Wis., was discovered unresponsive near shore by other beachgoers around 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Cass County emergency workers pulled Yang from the water and performed CPR before transferring her via helicopter to a St. Cloud Hospital. She died the next day.
