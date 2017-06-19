The agency that investigated the fatal shooting of Philando Castile will make its case file public Tuesday, including the dramatic dashcam video that shows St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shooting Castile during a traffic stop.

The video played a major part in Yanez’s acquittal by what it didn’t show, one juror said Monday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said that it was preparing the results of its monthslong probe for public release, including the dashcam footage from Yanez’s squad car.

After 29 hours of deliberations, a Ramsey County jury found Yanez not guilty of felony manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm in the July 6 death of Castile, 32. The verdict sparked widespread protest and demands for justice for Castile, which is among several high-profile shootings of black men by police across the country.

Juror Bonita Schultz said Monday that “I kind of jumped out of my seat” when she first saw the dashcam video — a key piece of prosecution evidence played several times during trial. But she said the fact that Castile’s hands could not be seen on the video. Yanez claimed he shot Castile because he thought Castile was reaching for his gun.

“That’s what we don’t know; that’s where our reasonable doubt was,” Schultz said. “Nobody knows except Yanez and Castile for sure. That’s the problem.”

The video, which was shown in trial but has not yet been made public, starts with Yanez following Castile’s car and then pulling him over.

Yanez got out, then asked to see Castile’s license and insurance. Castile handed Yanez his insurance card.

“Sir, I have to tell you that I do have a firearm on me,” Castile tells Yanez.

What happened next took only six seconds.

Yanez told Castile not to reach for it. “I’m ... I’m ...” Castile replied, before being interrupted by Yanez.

“Don’t pull it out,” Yanez tells him.

“I’m not pulling it out,” Castile tells him.

Castile’s girlfriend sitting in the seat next to him, Diamond Reynolds, said “he’s not pulling it out.”

Yanez screamed don’t pull it out, reached into the car, then pulled his arm out and fired seven shots.

Reynolds turned on Facebook live, and broadcast the aftermath. The video of a dying Castile with Yanez’s gun still trained on him sparked widespread outrage. The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Yanez, 29, in November.

‘The state couldn’t prove that’

Schultz said that there was no view inside the car, the jury could not determine whether Castile, who had a permit to carry, was reaching for a gun. Reynolds’ view of Castile’s hand, Schultz said, was blocked by the center console.

“The state couldn’t prove that, no, he did not see a gun,” she said. “They could not prove that.”

She declined to comment on Reynolds’ testimony.

She said the most believable expert was on the defense’s side, Emanuel Kapelsohn, who on the stand showed how Castile’s gun would protrude out of his shorts as he was sitting down.

Schultz said she believed that testimony had an impact on the entire jury.

When they started deliberating, she said at first the group was split, then by the end of the first day were at 8-4 for acquittal. The jury foreperson told the judge about the deadlock, who told them to continue deliberations.

By the last day, the jury was down 10 -2.

“We had no arguments, had no fights. Everybody got along real good. Everybody was good about explaining their ideas,” she said.

Ultimately, she said the case came down to who they believed.

“Did the state prove that (Yanez) shot when he shouldn’t have? It was supposed to be doubt. It had to be without a doubt that we convicted him,” she said. “And when it came right down to it, we felt the state did not prove its case.”

Yanez’s dashcam video also shows police performing first aid on Castile about five minutes after he was shot. It also shows Yanez telling another officer after the shooting that Castile “had his hand on it,” but also said “I didn’t know where the gun was.”

The state is also expected to release the interview Yanez conducted with Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigators after the shooting, which became a point of contention during the trial. Prosecutors did not try to introduce that interview as evidence until cross-examining Yanez on the stand. Judge William Leary III denied that request, but allowed it to be referenced during Yanez’s cross-examination.

During deliberations, jurors asked to see the transcript, but were denied by Leary.

Another juror, Dennis Ploussard, said Friday that Yanez’s interview with BCA investigators was a key stumbling block for the two holdouts, who were not the two black jurors. The way Yanez worded his statement by never using the word “gun” made them believe Yanez never saw one, he said.

Protests continue

Monday marked the fourth consecutive day of protests, including the largest on Friday night where thousands gathered at the Capitol, with some eventually making their way to I-94 and blocking the freeway for three hours before the Minnesota State Patrol cleared the scene and made arrests.

Gov. Mark Dayton on Monday praised the majority of demonstrators for carrying out peaceful demonstrations, and police for exercising restraint. Since the verdict was announced, the governor said he’s met with the state’s chief inclusion officer, James Burroughs, to discuss how the state can address issues raised by the demonstrators, including policing and racial disparities.

Dayton said Burroughs is helping to set up meetings this week between the governor and African-American community leaders.

“We need to move forward,” Dayton said. “We need to find ways we can work together, not only to begin to health the deep wounds that exist among people who felt very strongly in disagreement with the decision of the jury, but also how we can bring people together and do so in a constructive way.”

About three dozen people rallied at the State Capitol Monday in memory of Castile, and in protest of what some said was an unfair system. The Families for Philando Castile event was organized by Minneapolis resident Daniel Muro LaMere, who also mobilized families last year for a demonstration on the Hennepin Avenue bridge.

Muro LaMere said he was compelled to create opportunities for families to participate since it could be difficult to bring young children to other rallies.

“We just need to gather our families,” he said Monday with his five-year-old son and 17-month-old twins in tow. “It’s for our kids to know we did try to make things better.”

Parents and children gathered in the capitol’s rotunda for an informal rally. Children carried signs reading, “Philando Castile should not have died,” and some chanted, “Black lives matter.”

Christina Anderson and her 12-year-old son, Ben Losee, were among the attendees.

“Our children are growing up, and they will be able to change this if we can’t,” Anderson said.

Staff writers Chao Xiong and Erin Golden contributed to this report.

