Almost immediately, the jury in the trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez was leaning toward a not-guilty verdict an all counts.

The vote was 10-2, and after nearly 30 hours of deliberating later, the two holdouts weren’t budging, said juror Dennis Ploussard.

Lots of opinions were shared, but ultimately they were able to sway the two remaining “no” votes when breaking down the legal definition of the charges. Ultimately, Ploussard said, the prosecution didn’t prove their case.

“This was very, very difficult for all us,” he said Friday afternoon in an interview at his home. “This was a very, very trying case.”

There were two black jurors, but Ploussard said neither of them were the two voting against acquittal. He said the reckless discharge counts were dismissed by the jury early on in deliberations. He declined to identify the holdouts.

The two holdout jurors changed their mind about 2:30 p.m. Friday. Ploussard said the group broke down the manslaughter charge in detail, listing 25 points on a whiteboard.

Prosecutor Jeff Paulsen delivers closing arguments to the jury in the trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez for the fatal shooting of Philando Castile.

Ploussard was sure the jury would have been hung if they hadn’t come up with an acquittal on Friday afternoon.

He said he was shocked when members of the Castile family cursed out loud after the verdict and stormed out of the courtroom.

“I felt their pain,” he said. “I feel sorry for them.”