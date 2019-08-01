Authorities have identified the deputy and the Moose Lake man he shot and injured while officers tried to arrest him at his mobile home on Monday.

Shawn M. Olthoff, 34, a resident of Hillside Terraces Mobile Home Park, was facing three new felony charges related to a previous altercation with police when two members of the Carlton County Consolidated Emergency Response Team burst through his door Monday afternoon.

At some point, Sgt. Jason Warnygora fired at Olthoff, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA). Investigators have not said what prompted the shooting, but did not recover any weapons from the home. There is no body camera or dashcam footage of the incident.

Warnygora, a 14-year veteran with the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office was immediately placed on standard administrative leave. Olthoff remains hospitalized for his injuries at Essentia Health — St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

Deputies had a warrant for his arrest stemming from an incident last Friday in which Olthoff allegedly pointed a gun at an officer before fleeing on foot. He’s been charged with use of deadly force against a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 26, a Carlton County deputy noticed people gathered around a vehicle at the local gas station. A license plate search quickly confirmed that the car was registered to Olthoff’s mother. The deputy knew Olthoff sometimes drove the vehicle and wanted to speak to him about an active burglary investigation, court records show.

The deputy followed the car out of the Kwik Trip parking lot and tried to stop the car after he observed the driver cross the fog line. As the vehicle slowed and pulled over, a man opened the rear passenger door and pointed a gun at the deputy, according to charges. Then he quickly fled on foot.

The female driver and underage passenger identified Olthoff as the suspect and pointed authorities in his direction. A police K9 tracked down a discarded gun holster containing ammunition for a 9mm pistol and a cellphone along the route, but Olthoff couldn’t be found. They went to his home on Monday, where shots were fired.

Olthoff is expected to be booked into the Carlton County jail when he is released from the hospital.

He has previous criminal convictions for assault, theft, disorderly conduct, property damage and fleeing a police officer.

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will turn its findings over without recommendation to the Carlton County Attorney’s Office for review.