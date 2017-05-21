A motorist was killed and a passenger badly hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday near a park in St. Paul, authorities said.

The car hit a tree shortly before 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Cherokee Heights Boulevard, according to police. That’s near Cherokee Park and just east of the Mississippi River.

Driver Samuel D. Gottfredsen, 23, of St. Paul, was killed, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

The passenger, a 21-year-old man from St. Paul, was taken to Regions Hospital and was being treated for serious injuries, Linders said.

Police are looking into whether “any type of [drug or alcohol] impairment was involved” or whether speeding was a factor, the spokesman said.

2 males trapped inside the vehicle that struck a tree.