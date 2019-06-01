Share on Pinterest

1 250 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $13,500

3 • Apolls Reign (Goodwin) 8.00 4.20 3.40

7 • Eos Minnie Pearl (Romero) 4.00 4.20

2 • Eyeonthewind (Frink) 7.00

Time: :13.73. Exacta: 3-7, $29.00. Trifecta: 3-7-2, $218.90. Superfecta: 3-7-2-4, $396.01.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000

6 • Jeana Baby (Hamilton) 8.80 3.60 2.40

4 • She’sgotthebeat (Mojica) 3.20 2.40

1 • Reconciling (Lindsay) 2.10

Time: 1:12.67. Exacta: 6-4, $13.70. Trifecta: 6-4-1, $11.80. Superfecta: 6-4-1-5, $11.69. Daily Double: 3-6, $32.20.

3 11/16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $20,750

6 • English Ransom (Loveberry) 14.80 7.00 3.40

5 • Familiar Dream (Butler) 11.80 4.60

3 • Kiwitahi (Arrieta) 2.60

Time: 1:45.88. Exacta: 6-5, $68.70. Trifecta: 6-5-3, $157.55. Superfecta: 6-5-3-1, $101.09. Pick 3: 3-6-6, $73.75. Daily Double: 6-6, $24.10.

4 1 Mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $34,000

4 • Ibaka (Eikleberry) 9.40 4.80 3.20

3 • Nobrag Justfact (Goncalves) 4.60 2.60

8 • Bobby Baby (Mojica) 3.00

Time: 1:36.04. Exacta: 4-3, $14.20. Trifecta: 4-3-8, $13.87. Superfecta: 4-3-8-5, $13.87. Pick 3: 6-6-4, $80.30. Daily Double: 6-4, $37.50. Scratched: Glacken’s Ghost.

5 7½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $17,000

7 • Stellabrini (Arrieta) 16.60 9.80 5.00

6 • Lookin Ata Runaway (Butler) 11.30 6.60

1 • Deputy Dora (Loveberry) 5.20

Time: 1:31.03. Exacta: 7-6, $71.70. Trifecta: 7-6-1, $208.75. Superfecta: 7-6-1-10, $262.58. Pick 3: 6-4-7, $252.75. Pick 4: 6-6-4-7, $1,232.95. Daily Double: 4-7, $39.50.

6 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $36,250

7 • Wild Desire (Mojica) 12.80 6.20 3.20

8 • Sharon’s Temper (Roman) 5.00 3.00

1 • Facing North (Martin Jr.) 2.20

Time: 1:06.48. Exacta: 7-8, $27.00. Trifecta: 7-8-1, $28.30. Superfecta: 7-8-1-9, $24.05. Pick 3: 4-7-7, $182.80. Daily Double: 7-7, $62.30.

7 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,750

4 • Overly Lucky (Goncalves) 9.20 4.80 5.40

7 • Hold That Thought (Hamilton) 5.40 4.20

3 • Winters Run (Gonzalez) 9.20

Time: 1:11.75. Exacta: 4-7, $13.30. Trifecta: 4-7-3, $32.25. Superfecta: 4-7-3-2, $14.62. Pick 3: 7-7-4, $98.65. Daily Double: 7-4, $24.20. Scratched: Gotta Lil Captain.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $35,750

7 • Malibu Pro (Loveberry) 12.60 5.00 3.80

4 • High Security (Lindsay) 8.00 7.60

1 • Got Even Smarter (Butler) 4.40

Time: 1:37.82. Exacta: 7-4, $59.60. Trifecta: 7-4-1, $88.10. Pick 3: 7-4-7, $70.35. Daily Double: 4-7, $20.50. Scratched: Luna de Loco, Pine Grove Road.

9 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,000

2 • R H Dancing Queen (Roman) 5.40 3.00 2.60

5 • Te Na Na (Butler) 3.60 3.20

4 • Laura N Lukas (Meche) 4.80

Time: 1:07.47. Exacta: 2-5, $7.20. Trifecta: 2-5-4, $20.95. Pick 3: 4-7-2, $21.35. Pick 4: 7-4-7-2, $234.30. Pick 5: 7-7-4-7-2, $3,754.70. Daily Double: 7-2, $15.80. Scratched: Irish Sunrise.

Attendance: 4,084. Total handle: $639,336. Live handle: $146,931.

Johnny Love’s results: Friday: 0-9 (.000). Totals: 22-88 (.250). Best bets: 2-10 (.200).