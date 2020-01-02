Limestone secrets
Fort Snelling State Park
Noon-1 p.m. Friday
• Rocks and minerals deposited during the glacial period reveal area history. See how humans, too, changed the landscape. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)
Candlelight outings
Luce Line State Trail
5-8 p.m. Friday
• A milelong trail for walkers will be alight with candles. Stay for campfires and refreshments. Park off Vicksburg Lane. (651-231-6968; mndnr.gov/luceline)
Lake Carlos State Park
6-9 p.m. Saturday
• Snowshoe, ski or just hike, depending on snow. Refreshments will be part of the fun. (1-320-852-7200; mndnr.gov/lakecarlos)
Winter falls stroll
Gooseberry State Park
11 a.m.-noon Saturday
• Learn history and geology on a walk to Upper Falls. Cleats are recommended. (1-218-595-7100; mndnr.gov/gooseberry)
Ski lessons
Hyland Lake Park Reserve
9:30-11 a.m. Saturday
• Learn basic skate skiing skills: push off, weight transfer, glide and polling. Techniques for flats and hills. Prior classic skiing experience is recommended. Cost is $28 ($45 with ski rental). Call 763-559-6700 for reservations or go online to bit.ly/skateelm.
Elm Creek Park Reserve
9:30-11 a.m. Saturday
• For children age 6 to 8, an introduction to classic cross-country skiing through fun activities and games. Cost is $17 ($25 with rental). Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation, or go online to bit.ly/kidelm.
Elm Creek Park Reserve
Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday
• For ages 9 to 12, an introduction to cross-country skiing through fun activities and games. Cost is $17 ($25 with rental). Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation, or go online to bit.ly/skielm.
Marsh march
Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park
1-3 p.m. Saturday
• Explore the frozen wetland and discover what lives in and visits the marsh during winter. Refreshments provided. Ages 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5. Call 763-694-7790 or go online to register. (bit.ly/marshdam)