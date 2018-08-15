U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison won the DFL primary in the race for Minnesota attorney general Tuesday, setting up a general election challenge against Doug Wardlow, who was leading the Republican candidates Tuesday night.



Five Democrats were competing to be their party’s pick. On the Republican side, Wardlow faced a couple challengers, but was expected to win the primary and head to the November general election.



The election of Minnesota's next chief legal officer landed in the spotlight with Ellison in the race and an increased focus by Democrats on using the office to challenge President Donald Trump. Ellison was considered the DFL front-runner.

But some voters said Tuesday their confidence in him was shaken by a domestic violence allegation that emerged a few days ago. Ellison has denied the allegation. The son of Karen Monahan, Ellison’s ex-girlfriend, said he saw a video of Ellison dragging his mother across a bed while screaming at her. After her son posted the comment on Facebook Saturday, Monahan said it was true and she had been a victim of “narcissist abuse” from Ellison.

Some voters, like Minneapolis resident Brady Swanson, said the allegation gave them pause but they still planned to vote for Ellison.

Swanson, 34, said he doesn’t want to change his vote based on “the court of public opinion.”

Others, including University of Minnesota student Tegan Lecheler, said they previously supported Ellison but changed their mind after hearing Monahan’s story.

“I usually give people benefit of the doubt. But I cannot vote for someone who is accused of domestic violence,” Lecheler, 19, said.

Wardlow

Jennifer Lindquist, 38, of Minneapolis was among the crowd gathering at Ellison’s election night party at Nomad World Pub.

“I think people get into this frenzy because they’re all trying to do the right thing, but it’s gotten to the point where all anybody has to do is say an accusation to destroy someone’s career,” she said.

That allegation was the latest flare-up in a DFL race that has been drama-packed from the outset, when Swanson’s announcement of her gubernatorial bid left one day for people to decide whether to enter the race before the final filing deadline.

Other DFL contenders include state Rep. Debra Hilstrom, former state Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman, former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley and Minneapolis attorney Matt Pelikan, the party’s endorsed candidate. The bulk of the candidates entered the race after Swanson announced in June she would not seek re-election. That gave them two months to connect with voters.

Pelikan was the lone candidate to challenge the incumbent and has been running for nearly a year, positioning himself as a progressive alternative to Swanson.

Ellison is the best-known DFLer. He has represented Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis and some western suburbs, for 12 years and previously served in the state Legislature. He is deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee and was the first Muslim member of Congress.

Hilstrom, of Brooklyn Center, has been in the Legislature since 2000 and is a prosecutor in the Anoka County Attorney’s Office. Rothman said his experience overseeing the Minnesota Commerce Department, a state agency that does consumer-protection work, has positioned him to step into the attorney general’s office. Foley, who served four terms as Ramsey County attorney, also represented former Gov. Jesse Ventura’s administration in Washington, D.C., and was a Minnesota Department of Corrections deputy commissioner.

Wardlow, the Republican endorsed candidate, has been traveling the state as he angles to win the office Democrats have held for 47 years. He is a former one-term state representative from Eagan, who for the past several years has been an attorney at the conservative Christian nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom. Former longtime DFL legislator Bob Lessard and perennial candidate Sharon Anderson were also running as Republicans.

Staff writer Gulam Jeelani contributed to this report.