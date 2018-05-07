Far be it from me to inject myself into Canadian politics, but a Canadian politician has injected himself into American sports, so here we are. David Adams Richards, a Canadian senator, went on quite the journey in the Senate chamber. The upshot: the words American hockey commentators use are ruining Canada’s national sport.
Per the National Post: Whatever happened to “dipsy-doodling,” a Canadian phrase he said came from knowing “the motion of the ice”? It’s hockey sweaters, not jerseys. Dressing rooms, not locker rooms, he said. “We didn’t deny a shot; we actually saved it. We didn’t delay at the blue line; we stopped at the blue line. Nor did we take a wrister. What an insulting word. We took a wrist shot.”
Richards, a New Brunswick novelist of significant acclaim, is a stickler for language. I can appreciate that, but this all feels like a pretty silly dipsy-doodle away from more serious issues.
Read Michael Rand’s blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.