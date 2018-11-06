On the campaign trail

Donald Trump Jr. has emerged as one of the GOP's most visible headliners in a challenging midterms climate for the party, having appeared at 60 events since May for Republican candidates and committees. Trump Jr. has echoed his father's attacks on Democrats, mocked former President Barack Obama for talking about a magic wand solving problems — "Abracadabra, buddy!" Trump chuckled from the stage at a rally in Hershey, Pa. — and stoked fear about the out-of-power party winning a House majority in Tuesday's elections.

Former President Obama made a surprise appearance in northern Virginia Monday to rally supporters for Sen. Tim Kaine and state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, part of a series of stops during the past week to help Democrats win control of at least the House. Carrying a box of doughnuts, Obama startled a crowd of about 60 mostly young campaign staffers and volunteers inside a Wexton field office. He cast the election as a referendum on the country's future.

More than 5 million voters had cast ballots in the battleground state of Florida as candidates for governor and U.S. Senate made their last pitches Monday. In the governor's race, Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum spent the day in north Florida communities that tend to vote Republican — a departure from past elections when the Democratic nominees have focused on the party's strongholds in South Florida. His opponent, former GOP U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, campaigned in Orlando with Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, urging a crowd of about 100 to get neighbors, co-workers and relatives to vote Tuesday.

The governor's race in Georgia continued grappling with political fallout from a "hacking" investigation into Democrats that was launched at the last minute Sunday by Georgia's secretary of state, who also happens to be the GOP gubernatorial candidate. But neither Brian Kemp's office nor his campaign has provided evidence that Democrats tried to hack the system. Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her opponent's investigation of possible hacking of the state's voter registration system is an attempt "to distract voters with a desperate ploy."

Trump has penned an election-eve Op-Ed running on the Fox News website. The piece on the president's favorite news channel's website urges voters to keep Republicans in power to keep the economy growing. Trump writes that "America faces a critical choice" and claims that, if Democrats win control of Congress, they will "take a giant wrecking ball to your economy and your future."

Eva Longoria, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, America Ferrera and Gina Rodriguez took to the streets of Miami, including Little Havana, on Sunday, leading hundreds of people while chanting "Si se puede" or "Yes we can" in attempt to rally people to vote.

news services