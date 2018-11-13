She put out one of the best albums of 2018, and now it looks like Robyn could become one of the hottest tickets of 2019.

The Swedish electro-pop star’s tour announcement Tuesday morning includes a March 5 date at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul, perhaps an underplay venue for her at this point – but an otherwise perfect choice since the general-admission ground level can make for one giant dancefloor.

Tickets for the show are priced accordingly, $60, and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via eTix.com and First Avenue outlets. No opening act has been named yet.

St. Paul is one of only 10 U.S. cities announced on her tour, which starts just a week and a half earlier in Los Angeles. Her fifth album, “Honey,” arrived to widespread acclaim and a pent-up demand last month following a eight-year gap between full-length records. An excellent profile in the New York Times explained what took so long.

This will be the “Dancing on My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend” singer’s first appearance in the Twin Cities since a 2011 show at First Ave, which followed her packed coming-out at the Fine Line a year earlier when she sang a touching Prince tribute (“When Doves Cry”) long before they became the norm.