– The NHL Department of Player Safety issued an automatic one-game suspension for Calgary’s Ryan Lomberg and fined Flames coach Bill Peters $10,000 for instigating a fight in the final five minutes of Thursday’s Flames-Wild game.

Lomberg, who has played in 10 NHL games and has not yet scored a goal, will also have a hearing with the NHL to determine if a longer suspension is necessary.

Calgary captain Marc Giordano will have a telephone hearing today for his knee-to-knee hit on Wild captain Mikko Koivu, which resulted in a tripping penalty and an injury to Koivu.

The Wild lost 2-0 in Calgary and play in Edmonton tonight.

Lomberg was issued a two-minute instigator penalty, five-minute major and 10-minute game misconduct for jumping Dumba in the final minute after Dumba leveled center Mikael Backlund with a heavy check.

Dumba was not penalized and the NHL issued no discipline.

“[Backlund] was facing [Dumba],” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said after the game. “He had his head down a little bit. It was a good hockey hit to me. [Lomberg] comes flying off the bench. I don’t know if he was sent out or not because he’s certainly not playing the last minute-and-a-half of the game no matter what the score is. We’ll have to let the NHL make a decision on that.”

A preview for tonight's game:

Projected Wild lineup:

Zach Parise-Mikko Koivu-Charlie Coyle

Jason Zucker-Eric Staal-Mikael Granlund

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Nino Niederreiter

Marcus Foligno-Eric Fehr-J.T. Brown

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Nick Seeler-Greg Pateryn

Devan Dubnyk

Key numbers:

900: Career games for winger Zach Parise.

1.34: Goals-against average for goalie Devan Dubnyk in his career vs. the Oilers.

9: Points for winger Mikael Granlund in his last seven games.

15-5-1: How the Wild has fared in its last 21 meetings with Edmonton.

4-6-1: Oilers goalie Cam Talbot’s career record against the Wild.

About the Oilers:

Edmonton has been much steadier since it hired coach Ken Hitchcock after firing Todd McLellan last month. The Oilers are 5-2-1 under Hitchcock, with all but two of those games one-goal finishes. With 30 points, the Oilers are just two behind the Wild and three shy of the final wild-card berth in the Western Conference. Captain Connor McDavid continues to be the heartbeat of the team, pacing it in goals (14) and points (36). McDavid has points in 23 of the 27 games he’s suited up for this season.