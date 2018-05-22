“Donut Boy” Tyler Carach was in the metro last week making deliveries to three police departments.

With the help of Dunkin’ Donuts, the 10-year-old Florida boy has a program that has taken him to police departments in 27 states. “I have given out 62,000 doughnuts. I’m going to Alaska in July,” he said. “My program started in August 2016 when me and my mom [Sheena] walked into a corner store in our town. I saw four officers and I asked my mom if I could buy them the little packet of mini-doughnuts with my own money. When we left, my mom told me why they were so happy over a snack. It was because I took the time to say ‘thank you’ to them. So [I decided] to thank every cop in America.”

Tyler has wisely adjusted his goal. “I don’t think I can thank every police officer but we can thank every department.”

Locally, Tyler’s doughnut mission was a partnership between Dunkin’ Donuts and Edible Arrangements, the fruit vendor. Edible Arrangements is deploying Tyler to launch its new apple doughnut. It’s actually an apple covered in gourmet chocolate. “The first week of June they come out,” Tyler said during our phone call. “It looks like a doughnut.”

Q: Would you like to be a police officer when you become an adult?

A: When I grow up, I want to be a K-9 officer [said with great enthusiasm].

“I don’t think I can thank every police officer, but we can thank every department,” says Tyler Carach, a k a Donut Boy.

Q: What’s the most doughnuts you’ve eaten in one sitting?

A: Five.

Q: What restraint! Do you get your doughnuts from one particular maker?

A: Anything local.

Q: What is your favorite doughnut?

A: Dunkin’ Donuts has a limited edition s’mores doughnut for only the summer and I like those. I love them.

Q: Do you know how many doughnuts each of us consumes in a year?

A: Uuuuuuuhh, no.

Q: I didn’t either until Fox 9’s “Buzz” anchor Kelly O’Connell reported it: 31.

A: Wow. I could probably do that.

Q: Have you previously or will you ever commit the crime known as cutting a doughnut in half?

A: No.

Q: Don’t ever be one of those people, man!

A: This is what I do. I eat as much as I want. If I have some left over, I eat it later.

Q: Should we be worried about your metabolism?

A: I run on treadmills. I love treadmills. They’re fun. I want to tell you about one of the funniest moments of me being on a treadmill. I was on the treadmill. I had a bag of chips and I was eating them. And guess what kind of chips they were?

Q: Ahhh, doughnut chips?

A: Doritos. My mom took a picture and sent it to the Doritos Company [laughter].

Q: What is your favorite non-doughnut junk food?

A: Doritos.

Q: That’s what I’d have guessed. I’m told you went where they keep the police horses?

A: Yep.

Q: Was that fun?

A: Yes. But today I went to the K-9 kennel.

Q: That must have been super fun. Are most of the dogs still German shepherds or were there other breeds?

A: They use German shepherds, Belgian Malinois. Haven’t they used poodles [asking his mom]?

Q: Most poodles are not nearly vicious enough, although most police dogs are not vicious until they start, shall we say, working.

A: Yeah, that’s why you should always ask [before you pet them].

Q: Have you ever been out with your mom when all of a sudden a police car whipped by, causing you to say: I’ll bet they’re on a doughnut run?

A: Noooooo. [Tyler may not have gotten the joke, but laughter could be heard from the adults on our phone call.]

C.J. can be reached at cj@startribune.com and seen on Fox 9’s “Buzz.” E-mailers, please state a subject; “Hello” does not count.