C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced its chief financial officer, Andrew Clarke, is leaving the company effective Monday.

The move comes as the Eden Prairie-based third party logistics firm is in the midst of a leadership transition. The company announced in February that as part of a long-planned succession, Chief Operating Officer Robert Biesterfeld would be promoted to CEO on May 9.

The company did not name a replacement for Clarke. The board said it would begin a search. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Clarke is be eligible for a $275,000 severance that is equivalent to 26 weeks of his base salary.

“I appreciate having had the opportunity to work at C.H. Robinson,” Clarke said in a statement released Thursday. “I am proud to have been a member of the team that created significant value for customers, carriers, employees and shareholders, including the return of nearly $2 billion of capital over the last four years, and wish the company and its employees continued success in the future.”

Current Chairman and CEO John Wiehoff — who will remain chairman after the CEO transition — said Clarke played a “key role” as the company increased total revenue by more than $3 billion over the past four years and expanded its footprint.

The company said in a statement that management changes around a CEO transition are not uncommon.

“We also have a deep and talented bench and are confident that our current leadership team positions C.H. Robinson for future success and long-term growth,” the statement said.

Other longtime senior executives at C.H. Robinson have left in recent years. In March 2018, the company’s chief information officer and 28-year company veteran, Chad Lindboom, retired. Jim Lemke — a 30-year veteran who is president of Robinson Fresh, the fresh food division of C.H. Robinson — recently announced he will retire later this year.

Clarke has been CFO of C.H. Robinson since joining the company in 2015. He has 20 years of experience in the shipping and logistics industry including previous stops as president and CEO of Panther Expedited Services and CFO of Tennessee-based Forward Air Corp.

Clarke worked as an industry consultant for about two years after the Seville, Ohio-based Panther was acquired by a subsidiary of ArcBest Corp. in 2012.