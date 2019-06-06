Of all the pleasant surprises to the start of the Twins’ season, maybe the most important to the long-term plans of the club is the play of center fielder Byron Buxton.

His early hitting statistics are the best of his five-year career, with highs in batting average (.262), on-base percentage (.318) and slugging percentage (.519).

His previous career high in slugging was .430 in 92 games in 2016. His American League-leading 20 doubles in 56 games this season are already better than his previous season high (19 in 2016).

But just as important, Buxton is combining his improved offense with world-class defense.

FanGraphs.com, which studies baseball stats, published an article last month titled “Byron Buxton’s Slow Rise to Stardom.” All the advanced numbers demonstrate Buxton is having a tremendous defensive season. According to Baseball-Reference.com, he is tied for third in the AL in defensive WAR (Wins Above Replacement).

Last season was a rough one for the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. Migraines and other injuries left him with a .156 batting average and only four RBI and eight runs scored in 28 games.

On top of that, team executives chose not to bring Buxton back up to the Twins in September, despite hitting .272 with 11 doubles, four homers, 14 RBI and 22 runs scored in 35 games at Class AAA Rochester. The word was the team didn’t want to lose a year of club control over his contract, which would have happened had he been called up.

As it stands now, Buxton is under contract through 2021. He’s making $1.75 million this season under his first year of arbitration.

Praise for Buxton

Several coaches lauded Buxton for how he prepared for this year.

“You know, credit to him,” hitting coach James Rowson said. “He really worked his tail off this offseason. I think he really learned a lot this past season and he came in looking to just dominate right from the start. It is really nice to see him get off to a good start, and I think he’s going to continue going in that direction.”

Bench coach Derek Shelton said: “I think when you have a guy that maybe is the best defender on the planet, you put him out in center field and you run him out there every day. I am excited to see Buck back out on the field.”

Manager Rocco Baldelli talked about Buxton’s defense and his ability to make amazing plays against the outfield wall while avoiding the injuries incurred from past fence collisions.

“That has been something that I have been told has been an issue,” he said. “He makes all the great plays, but keeping him from hitting the wall hard, that is an added challenge. He is a long strider, a guy that gets going, we know he can really run and he is one of the fastest players to play the game in a while.

“When you’re making good plays near the wall and you’re running full speed, there is no way he’s going to be able to slow down. The adjustment is on him. I think there has been an adjustment and I think he has taken to it pretty well.”

Buxton’s talent has always been there, and he has shown flashes of what kind of player he can be — even winning a Gold Glove in 2017 and earning MVP votes.

But this season feels different, and Buxton is looking like a star.

Sano back and better

Heading into spring training, all anyone involved with the Twins could talk about was how good Miguel Sano looked.

He had lost weight, improved his conditioning and was ready for a breakout season after struggling in 2018, when he hit only .199 in 71 games. Compare that to 2017, when Sano hit .264 with 28 homers and 77 RBI and made his first All-Star Game.

Well, Sano is back.

He’s hitting .250, just over his .244 career average, with five homers, six doubles, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored in 15 games. His .973 OPS would be the highest of his career and the highest mark on the team if he enough qualifying at-bats.

He was asked if he’s back to being the player he was before.

“The new Sano is here,” he said.

The Twins third baseman added that even though he was injured, he didn’t let that stop the progress he made in the offseason. He said his heel injury is 100% healthy now and he’s getting more comfortable at the plate.

“I had problems with my foot and I came here to work,” he said before the team left for Tampa Bay last weekend. “I worked really hard in the offseason. I did rehab in Fort Myers, Pensacola and Rochester, then came back here and you know, it’s a great moment for me to be back with the team.”

After committing eight errors in 53 starts at third base last season, Sano has only two errors in 13 starts this year. He said that part of his game remains just as important as his time at the plate.

“I work every day with [third base coach] Tony Diaz,” Sano said. “We have a routine and every day I come prepared for the game and that’s what I do every day.”

And how does he feel about his power production at the plate?

“It feels so good when I hit homers,” the 26-year-old said. “But I feel great when I play defense, too. I love being in the field.”

Jottings

• Former Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau told CBS Sports Radio that he will not take an assistant coaching position, even though he was rumored to be a candidate to become a Lakers assistant when Tyronn Lue was up for the head coaching job before it went to Frank Vogel. “Probably not,” Thibodeau said. “I’ve known Ty for a long time. I coached him in Houston, and when he first got into coaching, we were in Boston together so I consider him a really good friend. But I still have some time on my [Timberwolves] contract. I’ll be patient and just wait for the right opportunity to come along.”

• According to BBC reporter Ernest Macia, Ricky Rubio told him the Utah Jazz has informed him it will not re-sign the former Wolves point guard. Rubio, 28, is coming off the four-year, $55 million deal the Wolves gave him in 2015-16.