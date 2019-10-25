A busy stretch of Interstate 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul will close overnight for the next two weeks, as crews for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) repair a bridge along the route.

MnDOT will close westbound lanes of I-94 between Hwy. 280 and Interstate 35W nightly from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Friday through Nov. 9.

While the closure was previously announced, MnDOT on Friday announced a different detour. Now, motorists will be detoured to Interstate 35E, Hwy. 36 and Interstate 35W.

This weekend, MnDOT will close I-94 in both directions along the same stretch. That closure will begin 10 p.m. Saturday and last through 4 p.m. Sunday. The same detour applies.

Repairs are being made to the 25th Avenue bridge after a truck struck it and the 22nd Avenue pedestrian bridge last August, causing significant damage. The pedestrian bridge has been closed since the accident, and motorists have had limited access to the 25th Avenue bridge.

MnDOT said the 25th Avenue bridge will fully reopen once repairs are completed. A temporary pedestrian bridge at 22nd Avenue will be installed, as well, and will remain while MnDOT officials craft a plan for a permanent replacement.

The previously announced detour involved motorists using the Riverside Av. ramp. But MnDOT opted to change the temporary routing so pedestrians could cross 1-94 at both 25th Avenue and Riverside Avenue.

MnDOT advised motorists to plan ahead and give themselves extra time to reach their destination. Updated road conditions are available by calling 511 or visiting 511mn.org.