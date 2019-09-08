Moving up

Hennepin History Museum, Minneapolis, named John Crippen executive director. He was director of historic sites and museums, where he was oversaw Minnesota’s state historic sites.

The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, St. Paul, named Veena Iyer its executive director. Iyer has been an shareholder at Nilan Johnson Lewis law firm since 2015 and had been with the firm since 2011.

Viking Electric, Minneapolis, named Brett Wilson vice president of sales. He began his career in sales at Viking more than 25 years ago and left the company in 2010. He returned to the company in 2016 to a sales-management position.

On the move

Bell Bank, Minneapolis, named Brooks Bollinger vice president/senior wealth and fiduciary adviser. Bollinger was vice president, private wealth adviser at NorthRock Partners.

Bollinger

The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundations, St. Paul, named Kedar Hickman program officer. He was program manager and interim chief operating officer at Ujamaa Place.

honors

National Association of Women Lawyers awarded Jim Chosy its Lead by Example award. He is executive vice president and general counsel at U.S. Bank.