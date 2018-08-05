THURSDAY
CHAMBER EVENT: “Bringing Excitement to Your Brand.” Presented by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce. 3:30-6 p.m. $15-$30. Elsie’s Restaurant, Lounge & Bowling Center, 729 NE. Marshall St., Mpls. 612-370-9117.
PUBLIC AFFAIRS CHAMBER SERIES: “What Is a Lobbyist and How Do You Know When You Need One?” saintpaulchamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $30-$55. Century College, 3300 Century Av. N., White Bear Lake. 651-223-5000.
FRIDAY
KAZAKHSTAN AND UKRAINE TRADE: Presented by Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. tinyurl.com/deed2018. Noon-2 p.m. Free. First National Bank Building, 332 Minnesota St., St. Paul. 651-259-7114.
TUESDAY, AUG. 14
CHAMBER INFORMATION: An overview of the Chamber and how it can benefit your business. mplschamber.com. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Firefighters Hall and Museum, 664 22nd Av. NE., Mpls. 612-370-9117.
NETWORKING BREAKFAST: “Networking Nightmares (and How to Avoid Them).” mnwin.org. 9-11:30 a.m. $34-$59. Downtowner Woodfire Grill, 253 W. 7th St., St. Paul.
WOMEN’S BUSINESS CERTIFICATION INFORMATION: tinyurl.com/ptac0818. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Procurement Technical Assistance Center, 2021 Hennepin Av. E., Mpls. 612-259-6571.
