An assistant superintendent for St. Paul Public Schools is the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District board’s pick to be that district’s next leader.

Theresa Battle, who has also been an administrator in the Minneapolis and Osseo school districts, was selected by the Burnsville school board in a special meeting this week. Battle and board members are now in contract negotiations and if they are successful, she’ll start as the district’s superintendent in July.

Battle previously worked as a teacher and served in leadership roles in curriculum and instruction, according to a news release from the district. She earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in education from the University of Minnesota.

“Dr. Battle’s values align with our district’s, and her experience and skills, particularly in the area of equity, will help us deliver on our mission of ensuring each student is future ready and community strong,” Burnsville school board chairwoman Abigail Alt said in a statement. “We are grateful for the engagement of our community in this process. Now, we look forward to working with Dr. Battle to build on our vision for District 191 and take the next step forward for our students, staff and community.”

Battle will replace retiring superintendent Cindy Amoroso, who was appointed interim superintendent in 2017, after serving as assistant superintendent for four years.