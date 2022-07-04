Dakota County officials plan to build a new, specialized health unit onto the Dakota County jail dedicated to improving the mental health and medical care inmates receive while incarcerated.

The facility would treat inmates with physical and mental health issues along with substance use disorders. The new unit aims to reduce the number of hospital visits by inmates, provide them with a more therapeutic environment to heal and concentrate everyone needing care into one place.

"These aren't just inmates — we talk patients, patient-centered care," said Pat Enderlein, commander of the detention services division at the sheriff's office. "This is absolutely needed. We're not providing the level of service we feel we could be."

Studies by the county and an outside consultant over the past two years have confirmed the need for the unit, Dakota County officials said.

About 25% of inmates have a serious health issue needing treatment while at the Dakota County jail, a 263-bed facility in Hastings, according to county data.

The Dakota County Board has approved spending $675,000 to design plans for the unit and set aside $5 million for its construction. The total price tag, however, will be $12 to $14 million so the county is seeking additional funding, including from the Legislature.

If all goes as planned, the unit would open in late 2024.

The jail has seen a sharp increase in the past few years in the number of inmates with mental health concerns, he said.

The jail has a medical unit, but inmates with mental health issues are often sent to the intake area, Enderlein said, placed in a single or multi-person holding cell or a padded cell. That area was only intended as a "brief stop" before inmates head to the general housing unit.

"That is, in essence, being used as a quasi-mental health unit, which is not conducive to their support ... and it's certainly not good for our staff, who are trying to navigate that while also managing all of the intake," Enderlein said.

Inmates with serious problems are sometimes sent to the hospital, but often hospitals are "tapped out" and don't have a bed available so the inmate gets sent back to jail, Enderlein said. Other times, an inmate can't leave the jail because they're a security risk.

"Some people simply need to be in jail. I mean, we can't have somebody that's in on a homicide or criminal sexual conduct or something like that [go to the hospital]," he said.

In 2021, the Dakota County jail recorded 275 inmates on suicide watch, 503 on watch for substance withdrawal, 265 on medical watches and 739 on "character watches" — meaning "something is a little off" with an inmate or they need observation, Enderlein said.

The jail contracts with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, which provides its health care staff, including 24/7 nurses on site. Additional security and health care staff would be hired to work at the new unit.

Jay Biedny, Dakota County capital projects manager, said the addition would likely be 13,000 square feet and one story. It would come with 30 beds or less and one bed per cell. In the new unit, inmates would also have their own outdoor space.

Jails typically segregate inmates receiving healthcare but house them throughout the jail, not in one area, he said.

"What we're trying to do is handle people with definite needs in a different way," he said.

Other metro-area jails have varying setups to handle medical and mental health needs. The Hennepin County jail — the state's largest — has a medical floor with four medical cells and a special area where mental health patients are sent, said Major Dawanna Witt, who oversees the jail and court .

Hennepin County contracts with Hennepin Healthcare for staffing, she said, and employs 33 nurses and nearly two full-time physicians when fully staffed, she said.

Inmates with more serious needs are sent to Hennepin Healthcare, she said.

Scott County — which can house about 210 inmates — has a medical clinic in the building that inmates visit with three rotating nurses and a medical director, said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen.

Even so, "A lot of emergency room visits happen ... which turn into a lot of security costs," he said, adding that a guard accompanies each inmate to the hospital..

During regular business hours, inmates with mental health concerns receive visits from staff from the nearby Scott County mental health clinic . After hours, the jail contracts with a mobile crisis team to treat inmates in the intake area.