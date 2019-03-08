A Burnsville middle school narrowly lost out on a national chess championship last year, but now the team that won has been found to have engaged in a widespread form of cheating that was organized and directed by that team’s coach.

Not only did the runner-up Burnsville team miss a chance to hoist the first-place trophy, but its top player in the division possibly was robbed of an individual national title because her only loss was to a player from the Texas team that is now facing sanctions.

But Burnsville’s Metcalf Middle School may soon get to celebrate the championship after all, because the U.S. Chess Federation’s ethics committee has ruled that the Texas coach and 13 of his players violated the federation’s ethics code, and the panel recommended that the players’ prizes be revoked.

The committee “finds this behavior by Coach [Saul] Ramirez to be absolutely unforgivable,” it said.

The scheme involved sandbagging. Months before the K-9 National Championship, held last April in Atlanta, players from Henderson Middle School of El Paso played in several tournaments and deliberately lost virtually all their games, the ethics committee concluded after a 10-month investigation.

By throwing those games, the argument went, the players’ chess ratings dropped, making them eligible to play in lower-rated, easier sections at the national championship and giving them an unfair advantage. At nationals, the team finished first in the two lowest-rated sections, and a Henderson player won the individual competition in both sections.

Audra Johnson, 14, plays a game with Will Moe, 13. She lost out to a Texas player whose team was allegedly involved in a scheme to favor its class groupings.

The coach, Saul Ramirez, a middle school teacher, denied orchestrating any cheating, telling the chess federation that the players simply had “a bad day.” He also asserted that it was not surprising that students “who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds” would have inconsistent results, the committee said, summarizing his defense. The players themselves “all insist that they play honestly.”

But the ethics committee rejected those arguments, saying it defied belief that every one of the team’s players could have off days together. It noted that in three events where the games were allegedly thrown, the Henderson players had a combined score of one win, 49 losses and one draw. And in two of those events, the Henderson players generally were rated higher than the opponents they lost to.

In one of the events, Henderson players lost all 28 games. A statistician for a New York City school that joined in the complaint against Henderson concluded that, given the rating superiority of the Henderson players, there was an infinitesimal chance of all of them getting blanked in fair competition.

“It was so obvious, and they didn’t even do anything cute to try to conceal it,” said Metcalf coach Brian Ribnick.

Ribnick said he was “so bummed for my kids who had worked so hard,” but also felt bad for the Henderson students who, the federation concluded, were instructed to throw their games. “What lessons are you learning, that this is how you get ahead in life?”

The ethics committee sounded a similar note, saying Ramirez apparently was “trying to enhance the self-esteem of his players by gaining them undeserved prizes at the national scholastics, [but] he was simultaneously crushing the dreams of the players from other schools.”

Metcalf player Audra Johnson, now in eighth grade, was one of those directly affected. She won six of her seven games, and her only loss was to the Henderson player who won the “Under 750” rating division and is facing a reprimand by the ethics committee. Had she won that sixth-round game she would have been playing for the “Under 750” national championship in the seventh and final round.

“I was astonished that an entire team would cheat in this way,” Audra wrote in a statement submitted to the ethics panel. “I still don’t understand why someone would feel the need to sandbag. Hard work and discipline is what it takes to win, not defrauding others.”

The ethics panel recommended that all prizes won by Henderson players at nationals be revoked and that the coach’s U.S. Chess membership be permanently revoked, among other penalties. Ramirez can appeal within 30 days of the ruling, which was issued Feb. 22. If he does appeal, the federation’s executive board would review the case.

The El Paso school district said it “continue[s] to support Mr. Ramirez, his students and the chess program.”

Meanwhile, Metcalf’s Ribnick finds comfort in the ethics panel’s series of 10-0 votes that Ramirez violated various provisions of the ethics code, and he expects that Metcalf will be elevated from second place to first in the “Under 750” division. “I can’t say that definitively, but I feel 99 percent sure” that Metcalf would be awarded the national title.

“We’re ready to celebrate,” he said. “I’ve already got some party ideas in mind.”