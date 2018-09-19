Brian Miller scored with 11 seconds left in the game to give Buffalo a 2-1 victory over Monticello in boys’ soccer at Buffalo High School on Tuesday.

Miller finished off the tic-tac-toe passing play from Ryan Nelson to Conor Smrz in the final seconds.

Miller also got the scoring started 34:51 into the game off an assist from Luke Quiring.

Jacob Keller tied the score for the Magic with 32:31 left in the first half.

St. Paul Humboldt 1, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0: Eh Ku Say stopped a penalty kick by Angel Medoza with five seconds left to seal the victory for the visiting Hawks over the Pumas. Ku Say stopped nine shots for the Hawks. Hamze Ahmed broke a scoreless tie in the second half.

Mound Westonka 2, Waconia 1: The White Hawks scored two goals in the first half and held off a second half rally by the previously unbeaten Class 1A, No. 9 Wildcats. Andrew Begglen and Aidan Maloney scored for the White Hawks. Mark Pederson-Carlson stopped three shots for the White Hawks.

Holy Family 2, Minneapolis Southwest 1: Luke Puklich had a goal and an assist to lead the Fire past the visiting Lakers. Joe Fasching also scored for the Fire in the first half. Isaiah Clausen cut the Lakers’ deficit in half nearing the midway point of the second half, but they couldn’t get the equalizer.

Maranatha/West Lutheran 4, Trinity 3: Daniel Sechko and Devin Teschner scored two goals each to lead the Mustangs past the visiting Tri Hawks. Avery Warren made 19 saves for the Mustangs.

Woodbury 2, White Bear Lake 0: Devin Padelford scored two goals to lead the host Royals past the Bears. Austin Williams and Dylan Felth had an assist each for the Royals.

North St. Paul 3, Henry Sibley 0: Jebril Mohammed, Addikhader Shire and Gael Lopez scored to lift the Polars past the host Warriors. Doug Habte stopped four shots to earn the shutout.

St. Croix Prep 4, Legacy Christian 1: Brandt Belisle scored three goals to lead St. Croix Prep past host Legacy Christian. Calder Erickson had a goal and an assist and Peter Haveman had five saves for St. Croix Prep.

Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0: Daniel Montalbano scored two goals to lift the visiting Raiders past the Teddies. Brock Mitchell had seven saves, Jack McGrath had a goal and an assist, Peter Countryman had two assists and Vince Berndt, Josh Rippy, Steven Budka and James LaBrasseur had a goal each for the Raiders.

Girls’ soccer

Minneapolis Washburn 1, Maple Grove 1 (OT): Clare Daggett stopped 15 shots to help the visiting Millers tie the Class 2A, No. 9 Crimson. Emily Kuhfuss scored for the Millers and Mannon McMahon scored for the Crimson.

Monticello 2, Buffalo 0: Abby Frickel knocked a pinballing ball into the net 5:45 into the game and the Magic never looked back with the victory over the host Bison. Abi Fransen sealed the victory midway through the second half with a deflection off a corner kick.

North St. Paul 1, Henry Sibley 0: Cassidy Wolf scored with six minutes left in the game to lift the Polars past the host Warriors.

Rosemount 1, Lakeville North 0: Olivia Kraemer scored for the Irish in teh win over the Panthers.

Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Hill-Murray 4: Paige Pelletier scored four goals to lead the visiting Raiders past the Class 1A, No. 5 Pioneers. Paige Goaley and Ellie Wohnoutka also scored for the Raiders.

Waconia 3, Mound Westonka 1: Alexa Ickert and Emily Anderson had a goal and an assist each to lead the Class 1A, No. 8 Wildcats past the host White Hawks. Chloe Jaeger also scored a goal for the Wildcats. Megan Wanner scored a goal and Makala Shelton made 15 saves for the White Hawks.

Fridley 4, Columbia Heights 0: Grace Prairie scored three goals to lead the Tigers past the host Hylanders. Cece Lewis scored a goal for the Tigers.

staff reports