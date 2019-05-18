Gov. Tim Walz gave a spirited, campaign-style speech Saturday to his oldest political allies — the state teachers union — while partisan warfare ignited in the Senate over a GOP-backed spending measure Republicans said could head off a potential government shutdown.

The 35-31 party-line vote on the GOP’s stopgap funding bill laid down a marker in the state budget standoff between Walz and Senate Republican leaders struggling to reach an agreement on a two-year budget deal. It would keep the government running if leaders fail to negotiate a state budget by July 1.

Moments after the vote, Senate Republicans gathered on the Capitol steps, each holding pieces of paper signifying services like parks and fishing that could be hurt by a government shutdown.

“It’s extremely important that we keep Minnesota open,” said Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary's Point, touching off “Keep Minnesota Open” chants from her colleagues behind her that also matched a newly hatched hashtag campaign.

Democrats called the GOP move a no-compromise charade to bypass serious budget talks.

“We see this Washington-style politics on the national news every day and we haven’t done that here in Minnesota,” said Senate DFL Leader Tom Bakk, D-Cook. “It’s our job to put together a responsible two-year budget that address the needs of our citizens and our state.”

The contrasting scenes signaled the strained nature of closed-door budget talks that had broken off at 12:45 a.m. Saturday with no sign of a deal, with Monday night’s adjournment deadline fast approaching. Until Saturday afternoon, each side had largely maintained a stubborn silence on the status of the talks, suggesting that they were at a sensitive juncture and that an agreement could be at hand.

Walz, a former high school geography teacher and football coach before a decade in Congress, told hundreds of teachers inside the Capitol rotunda that voters sent him and the Legislature to support education, which Democrats say would suffer under the GOP budget proposal.

“When Minnesotans spoke last year,” he said, referring to the 2018 election results that made him governor, “They told us very clearly, invest in our schools, invest in the teachers that make it happen and invest in our children.”

The Senate advanced a “lights on” bill to keep state government operations running at spending levels projected in February if no deal is reached before the current budget expires June 30. Senate Republicans on Saturday called the measure a responsible “insurance policy” to stave off what would be the state’s first government shutdown since 2011.

“Our political reality is what it is and we cannot deny that,” said Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, the bill’s lead sponsor. “We should always prepare for the worst.”

DFL lawmakers, meanwhile, slammed the funding bill as a stunt that would relieve pressure on Republicans in budget negotiations, and said it would wipe out the state’s chances of funding priorities such as increasing spending on health care, education, roads and security in the state’s prisons.

Walz, House DFL lawmakers and the Republican-majority Senate are trying to strike a deal to bridge key differences over spending and taxes among leaders in the nation’s only divided legislature. The two-year state budget is expected to top $45 billion.

To pay for better schools, roads and health care, Walz and the House DFL want to raise the gas tax and keep in place a tax on health care that would otherwise expire. Republicans say Minnesotans’ taxes are already too high.

In a fiery floor speech, Bakk hit the Republicans’ measure as “throwing the towel in on negotiations.” Chamberlain described the bill as a prudent measure to avoid teacher layoffs and keep parks and government offices open — including state regulators.

“The beer will keep flowing with no interruption in delivery,” he said.

The temporary spending bill tracks closely with the Senate GOP’s initial budget proposal, with none of the tax hikes sought by Walz and House Democrats to pay for their new spending initiatives. It would also let Republicans blame Democrats, if they reject the extension, for any resulting government shutdown.

“You know, maybe this was the plan all along: that we would spend no more money than we spent last time,” Bakk said. He also repeated his vow to drum up enough votes from the DFL caucus to help Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, pass any budget agreed upon with the governor and House Democrats.

“Get back to the bargaining table with the governor,” Bakk said. “There’s time to get this done.”

Conference committees still working to reconcile different parts of any final budget agreement were still waiting Saturday for budget targets needed to complete their legislation.

In his most extensive public remarks on the closed-door budget talks, Walz offered a sharp rebuke to Republican lawmakers. “What I don’t recall them saying is, negotiate away our future to give tax breaks to millionaires.”

Walz had been mostly quiet in recent days as the negotiations slogged on. The tough rhetoric, combined with Republicans’ effort to continue funding government without a deal, seemed to indicate a new impasse in the talks, despite continued public optimism.

Walz signaled his allegiance to the union, which endorsed him last year and stuck with him even when he failed to secure the DFL endorsement at the party convention.

Walz said he always wondered who got to sit at the table where final budget negotiations take place. “Guess what? 80,000 teachers sat at that table” this year, he said, referring to the membership of Education Minnesota.

The crowd’s booming cheers echoed throughout the Capitol.

Walz and his entourage hustled away from the rally and back into his office to continue strategizing what increasingly looks like a stalemate with Republicans.