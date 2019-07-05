Bryson DeChambeau was the first notable player to attach his name to the 3M Open. He’s now put himself 36 holes away from hoisting the inaugural trophy.

After starting his Round 2 on No. 10, DeChambeau on Friday made a mountain of putts to shoot 29 on the front nine. It was part of a 9-under 62 at TPC Twin Cities that puts the 25-year-old at 14 under for the tournament as Friday’s afternoon wave of players hit the course.

He’s four shots ahead of overnight leader Scott Piercy, who was feeling ill on Friday and shot just 1 under after setting the pace Thursday with a 62 of his own. Sam Saunders, grandson of course designer Arnold Palmer, also got to 10 under on Friday despite making three bogeys on the front nine.

On a muggy, windless morning, DeChambeau got hot with the putter. He made three putts of 20 feet or longer to seal a career-best round.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting nine [under par],” DeChambeau said. “It’s obviously nice when you can make some putts you weren’t thinking you were going to make and [it] gets you to a place you haven’t been before.”

Spring Lake High School graduate Troy Merritt is among a group of five player at 8 under. Merritt, who also played two years of men’s golf at Winona State before transferring to Boise State, made five consecutive pars in Round 2 before receiving a jolt with an eagle at the par-5 sixth. He went on to make five birdies on the back nine, including four in a row on Nos. 12-15.

Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele, Charles Howell III, Denny McCarthy and Roger Sloan were also at 8 under.

