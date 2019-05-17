Police are at the scene of an hourslong standoff at a Brooklyn Park hotel with a suspect who is believed to be armed.

Authorities were called at 3:30 a.m. to the La Quinta in at 7011 Northland Circle north of I-694 to a report of a domestic situation. Police say the suspect involved refused to leave his hotel room. The hotel was evacuated while the SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. It is unclear whether the suspect has taken anyone hostage.

