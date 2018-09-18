Image courtesy Scannell Properties

A developer wants to bake up a large fulfillment center in Brooklyn Park for a mysterious user. City planning documents refer to the 2.6-million-square-foot fulfillment center as “Project Hotdish.”

The new development is being proposed to be built at the NorthPark Business Center near 109th and Winnetka avenues close to Hwy. 169. Developer Scannell Properties hasn’t publicly disclosed the tenant’s name as of yet, said Todd Larson, Brooklyn Park’s senior planner.

Last week, a neighborhood open house and work session was held about the project, which is projected to generate up to 2,500 jobs.

The city’s planning commission will hold a public hearing for the project on Sept. 26 with the City Council scheduled to review it on Oct. 8.