Somehow I missed this bit of magic when I went to SunTrust Park, the Braves’ new field, in June. So I’m glad Twitter follower Chris was able to rectify the situation.

At the new Atlanta ballpark, they sell “Legacy Bricks” similar to the ones at U.S. Bank Stadium. And it seems one Braves fan with a long memory used his or her money wisely by purchasing a brick proclaiming, “Hrbek cheated! Braves forever” on it as a tribute to the Twins first baseman and his manhandling of Ron Gant in the 1991 World Series.

Now: I’m not sure Chris realizes I grew up a huge Braves fan and agree wholeheartedly with the spirit of the brick. But the next time I’m in Atlanta, you best believe I will try to find that brick.