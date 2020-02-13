Orono and top-ranked Breck played a scoreless first period — then the goal-­scoring floodgates opened.

After Orono struck first, Breck responded with a pair of goals in 10 seconds and took a 5-2 lead into the third period before an eventual 6-2 victory and a third consecutive Class 1A, Section 5 championship on Wednesday night at St. Louis Park Rec Center.

Breck played well to start and just had to keep working, even after getting down 1-0, coach Steve Persian said.

"I think it was a little bit of a wake-up call," Persian said. "I think we played well the whole game, but we were doing some things that we needed to change up a little bit, and I think we did."

Breck junior Sadie Lindsay bookended the second-period scoring effort for Breck with her 16th and 17th goals of the season. Ms. Hockey semifinalist Olivia Mobley put Breck up for good with her 49th goal of the season on a one-timer set up by Ally Qualley.

Persian and Lindsay recalled how similar this game felt to their 9-1 section semifinal victory over Minneapolis, which was tied 1-1 through the first period until Breck also put up five in the second.

"Against Minneapolis, we hadn't really scored, and then we scored one and then the floodgates opened," Lindsay said. "I was just hoping that that would be the same for this game as well."

Sophomore Kailey Niccum scored both goals for Orono, after senior goaltender Anna Lisle stopped 17 shots in the first period to keep Breck at bay.

"We got the first one, got some juice going," Orono coach Sean Fish said. "And then they got two quick ones, and we knew that they can score in bunches."

Breck (22-6-0) defeated Orono (17-10-1) 11-2 in December.