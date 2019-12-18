– A Brainerd man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal misdemeanor charges accusing him of illegally killing a 700-pound black bear while trespassing on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

According to the criminal complaint, Brett James Stimac, 40, shot the bear with a compound bow near a dumpster on the reservation on Sept. 1. The bear ran away, but when Stimac found it the next day, he sawed off the animal’s head and paws to keep as trophies, the complaint said.

Charges said Stimac couldn’t move the bear, so he first tried to take its hide. When that didn’t work, he cut off the bear’s head, paws and 71 pounds of meat, leaving behind the rest of the carcass on the reservation.

The Red Lank Band considers the bear a spiritual animal and does not permit nontribal members to hunt them.

Stimac, who has a lengthy history of illegal hunting, sat stoically at his brief arraignment in U.S. District Court in Duluth wearing a black dress shirt with a tie and jeans. He is not allowed to possess a weapon or enter the Red Lake Indian Reservation, according to pretrial conditions set by U.S. Magistrate Judge Leo Brisbois.

For illegally taking possessing and transporting wildlife in violation of tribal law, Stimac could face a year in prison and a $10,000 fine. Trespassing on Indian land to hunt could get him 90 days and a $5,000 fine, plus restitution for the animal.