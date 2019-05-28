Strong current in a Brainerd area waterway overwhelmed three men who were rescued by two resort guests, authorities said Monday.

The drama unfolded about 3:50 p.m. Sunday at the mouth of the Gull River, where it leaves Gull Lake, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tom Burch said many lakes and rivers in the area have exceptionally high water levels from winter snowmelt and the persistent wet spring.

“Caution should be used when in, on and around all bodies of water especially those with current and moving water,” read a Sheriff’s Office statement.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A man waded into the water near the Gull Lake Resort and got caught up in the river current. Two men went in after him, but all were quickly pulled under.

That’s when the two resort guests rescued the three and stayed with them on shore until emergency responders arrived. The three were taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Not only was there a strong current, but the water temperature was a chilly 57 degrees on the surface.