– Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t be deflated by the almighty Roger Goodell or defeated by an underdog Atlanta Falcons team that led 21-0 in the first half and 28-9 after three quarters.

So the season that began with the New England Patriots’ quarterback surrendering to the NFL Commissioner’s four-game “Deflategate” suspension ended with Goodell handing Brady and coach Bill Belichick their record-breaking fifth Lombardi Trophy after a 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Sunday.

Presumed dead when Brady’s first career postseason pick-six put them down 21-0 or certainly when MVP Matt Ryan orchestrated an 85-yard touchdown drive to make it 28-3 midway through the third quarter, Brady had a record-shattering second-half run to win the first overtime game in Super Bowl history with the greatest comeback (25 points) in Super Bowl history.

He completed a record 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On his last two drives, he completed 6 of 9 passes for 90 yards and a two-point conversion to tie the game with 57 seconds left, won the coin toss and completed 5 of 6 passes for 50 yards to set up the winning 2-yard touchdown run by James White. A 13-yard pass interference penalty on former Gopher DeVondre Campbell gave the Patriots the ball at the 2.

– moving ahead of Joe Montana – after finishing second to Ryan in the league MVP voting. Ryan, who fell to 3-5 postseason games as Atlanta dropped to 0-2 in Super Bowls, completed 17 of 23 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions but lost a fumble on a strip sack while dropping back to pass on third-and-2 while leading 28-12 with 8:31 left and the ball in Atlanta territory.

Ryan was the sixth MVP with the league’s highest-scoring offense (33.8) to play the league’s No. 1 scoring defense (15.2) in the championship game. The record of those quarterbacks in those games: 2-4, with Ryan joining Johnny Unitas (1964), Dan Marino (1984) and Cam Newton (2015) as the losers.

The Patriots’ James White celebrated after scoring the winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Brady, meanwhile, turns 40 in August, but has a strict mental and physical training regimen that he believes will allow him to play at a high level beyond his 45th birthday. Belichick, the second-oldest coach in the league behind Pete Carroll, turns 65 in April, but said this week that he “really hasn’t thought about” retirement.

Belichick and Brady already have been together 17 years and won Super Bowls 15 years apart. Sunday was their second Super Bowl win since news surfaced on the Patriots deflating game balls for better grip in the AFC title game against the Colts in January 2015.

Brady surpassed Terry Bradshaw and Montana in number of Super Bowl wins, while Belichick moved ahead of Chuck Noll. Next to fall could be Packers quarterback Bart Starr, who won five championships from 1962 until 1967; and George Halas, who helped form the league in 1920 and coached the Bears to six titles over a 42-year span from 1921 to 1963.

In their first five possessions, the Patriots opened with three punts and two turnovers that led to 14 Atlanta points. But they finished with four touchdowns and a field goal in their final six possessions.

Early in the week, Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters that he and Belichick know how long Belichick plans to coach. He wouldn’t elaborate other than to say it won’t end this year.

Brady’s next game will come at age 40. But it’s not like he has shown signs for decline. He returned to a 3-1 team after his suspension and went 14-1. During the regular season, he completed 67.4 percent of his passes and posted a 112.2 passer rating while setting an NFL record for best touchdown-to-interception ratio (28-2).

Asked earlier in the week who would retire first, him or Belichick, Brady laughed.

“That’s a good question,” Brady said. “I don’t know what he plans on doing. He’s the best, and I’ve been very lucky to play for him. He’s so focused on coaching and doing anything he can to help us win. There’s no B.S. with Coach Belichick, and I think that’s what players appreciate.

“When you come into the program, you realize it’s all about football and it’s not a bunch of rah-rah crap that’s not going to matter and has no bearing on preparing you for the game.”

Belichick has been a head coach for 22 years. But he seemed as energized as ever this season, in part because of the challenge that Goodell presented by docking the Patriots two draft picks, including a first-rounder, and suspending Brady for four games.

“I don’t really see this as work,” Belichick said. “It actually beats working. You get to do what you love to do, dealing with a lot of great people. I have a great staff. Players work hard and are very cooperative and compliant unselfish. Really doesn’t feel like work.”

So, who knows? With Belichick and Brady together again this fall, perhaps Minneapolis will be the site of their sixth Super Bowl title. U.S. Bank Stadium will play host to Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018, just a mere 364 days away.

