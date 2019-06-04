BOYS' TENNIS STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS 2A

Teams: Young Mounds View earned the No. 1 seed thanks to an early May victory over Edina, which had been No. 1 in the state rankings to that point. Edina picked up the No. 2 seed, while Eastview, making its second consecutive tournament appearance, was seeded No. 3.

Individuals: Eastview sophomore Gavin Young is seeded No. 1, followed by rival and close friend Maxim Zagrebelny, who is seeded No. 2. Rochester Century’s Varun Iyer picked up the No. 3 seed and Mounds View freshman Bjorn Swenson is seeded No. 4. In doubles, Eastview’s Sourabh Terakanambi and Nisal Liyange are seeking their second title and are seeded No. 1.

CLASS 1A

Teams: Teams were not seeded, but defending champion Rochester Lourdes is back to defend its title. Their biggest challenge will likely come from Breck.

Individuals: Mounds Park Academy senior Parker Law has been ranked No. 1 in singles all season, eaning him the No. 1 seed. Redwood Valley’s Rikard Wilkens is seeded No. 2 while Law’s teammate, freshman Justin Prochnow, was seeded No. 3. Breck’s Ishan Nadkarni is seeded No. 5 and teammate Clayton Haberman is the No. 5 seed.

JIM PAULSEN