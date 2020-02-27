boys' swimming state meet preview AT JEAN K. FREEMAN AQUATIC CENTER
schedule
CLASS 2A thursday
Diving preliminaries, 6 p.m.
friday
Swimming preliminaries, 6 p.m.
saturday
Swimming and diving finals, 6 p.m.
CLASS 1A thursday
Diving preliminaries, noon
friday
Swimming preliminaries, noon
saturday
Swimming and diving finals, noon
