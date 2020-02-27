boys' swimming state meet preview AT JEAN K. FREEMAN AQUATIC CENTER

schedule

CLASS 2A thursday

Diving preliminaries, 6 p.m.

friday

Swimming preliminaries, 6 p.m.

saturday

Swimming and diving finals, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A thursday

Diving preliminaries, noon

friday

Swimming preliminaries, noon

saturday

Swimming and diving finals, noon