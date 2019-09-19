A juvenile is hospitalized with noncritical injuries after being struck by Green Line train in St. Paul on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The boy, whose age is unknown, was taken to Regions Hospital and is expected survive.
Preliminary information shows that the child got off the eastbound train at the Victoria Street Station around 5:45 p.m., said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.
The child e ran parallel to the tracks and was struck as he tried to cross the platform while the train slowly pulled away.
The incident remains under investigation.
“We’re awfully thankful that his injuries appear non-life-threatening,” Padilla said.
Light rail service was briefly suspended in both directions.
