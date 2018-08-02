A 9-year-old boy was found dead at a playground in southwestern Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police Chief Eric Schwarzrock identified the boy as Gavin Ludewig. His death, which happened at a playground in Comfrey, Minn., a small city in Brown County, remains under investigation.

Authorities were called to the playground about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Schwarzrock. When they arrived, they found the boy tangled in a swing, he said.

He was pronounced dead at Springfield Medical Center.

Schwarzrock did not say whether anyone was at the playground and saw the incident.