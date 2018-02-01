Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp. met analysts' earnings expectations in the fourth quarter as endoscopes and pain-fighting neuromodulation devices saw notable sales increases.

The Massachusetts-based company, which employs more than 5,000 people in Minnesota, also projected higher than expected 2018 sales.

Te device maker reported adjusted net income of 34 cents per share for the fourth quarter, a 13 percent increase that met Wall Street expectations. Quarterly revenue of $2.4 billion was in line with results announced earlier this month, at 8 percent organic growth.

Including a one-time tax related charge, the company reported a loss of $615 million, or 45 cents per share for the three months ended Dec. 31.

For the full year, Boston Scientific reported net income of $104 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with net income of $347 million, or 25 cents per share for the previous year.

The company's largest division, cardiovascular, generated $3.5 billion in sales in 2017, up 6 percent. Its Medsurg division, which includes the endoscopy and neuromodulation products as well as urology devices, grew by 12 percent to $3.38 billion in sales. The $2.1 billion division of heart-rhythm products like pacemakers grew nearly 4 percent to $2.12 billion.

Boston Sci forecast 2018 sales of $9.65 billion to $9.80 billion, above analysts' consensus expectations of $9.61 billion.

"Our team delivered excellent fourth quarter and full year results, fueled by the strength of our diversified portfolio and global commercial execution," chief executive Mike Mahoney said in a news release. "We look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to make a meaningful difference for patients in 2018."

Boston shares were off about 1.4 percent, to $27.57 in midday trading.