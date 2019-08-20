A bomb threat Tuesday morning targeting a building at the University of St. Thomas has prompted an evacuation, officials at the school in St. Paul said.
The school’s Twitter account reported the threat sometime after 9:30 a.m. targeting the John R. Roach Center for the Liberal Arts on the northwest corner of Summit and Cleveland avenues.
Following the evacuation, personnel secured the building and began a search.
In the meantime, the school announced that the building will remain closed for the day, and classes have been moved elsewhere.
A search of the building was underway, school officials said.
