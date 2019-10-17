Bobby Marshall, who was born in Wisconsin but raised in Minneapolis, was the first African-American to earn All-America honors in football in the Western Conference (now the Big Ten).

Marshall was an end on the Gophers football team that won a conference title in 1904 and was also a first baseman on the Gophers baseball team that won a conference title in 1907. He was also a standout in boxing, hockey and track and field.

After graduating from the University in 1907, he played with Minneapolis semi-pro football teams, the Deans and the Marines. From 1920 through 1925 he played in the National Football League with the Rock Island Independents, the Minneapolis Marines, and the Duluth Kelleys.

Marshall, who was 44 when he played for Duluth in 1925, and Fritz Pollard were the first African-Americans to play in the NFL.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1971.

BOBBY MARSHALL

Class: 1988.

Sport: Football.

Teams: Gophers, Minneapolis Marines, Duluth Kelleys.