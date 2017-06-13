Here we go again. Portions of Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize for literature lecture is being compared to similar portions from SparkNotes, an online answer to Cliff’s Notes, writer Andrea Pitzer reports Tuesday on Slate.

Dylan, who has been accused over the years of lifting passages from various poets and novelists for his song lyrics, was required by the Swedish Academy to give a lecture in order to receive his prize and the $920,000 that goes with it.

Opting not to attend the Nobel ceremonies in December, Dylan submitted the recorded lecture on June 4. In his speech, the Minnesota-born bard points to Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick” as having an influence on him. However, when he references “Moby Dick,” the passages apparently were taken from SparkNotes summary of the book, not the novel itself, Pitzer asserts.

She offers side by side passages of SparkNotes and Dylan’s speech to support her accusations that he cribbed narrative summaries, but not opinions.

Look for an update on this story later.

@JonBream