A boating incident late at night over the weekend on the St. Croix River separating the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin has left one person dead, according to authorities.

Initial emergency dispatch communication early Sunday revealed that carbon monoxide poisoning could be behind the death. Two others were also afflicted, including one who was said to be unresponsive and taking shallow breaths.

The incident occurred near Bayport, and the Sunnyside Marina on the southern edge of Stillwater was used as a launching spot for emergency responders. However, Washington County Sheriff’s Office personnel contacted authorities in western Wisconsin’s St. Croix County for their participation.

Further details about the incident have yet to be released. Officials in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said their counterparts in St. Croix County were leading the investigation.