A Bloomington woman is jailed awaiting murder charges in the death of her husband in their home over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

Michael S. Carpenter, 53, suffered blows to the head Sunday at a home in the 10600 block of Utica Circle and died a few hours later at Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers arrived at the home about 8 p.m. after Carpenter's wife alerted them to a domestic dispute, said Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley. They located Carpenter, who was unconscious and suffering from upper-body injuries, Hartley said.

Carpenter's 51-year-old wife was questioned by investigators and then jailed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Hartley said little about how the blows were inflicted, but "there may have been a weapon that was used." He declined to specify what that weapon may have been.

The deputy chief declined to say more about what led to the violence but did say officers have been to the home previously for "different disputes."