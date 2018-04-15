Snow continued to fall across southern Minnesota Sunday, stretching out an epic weather weekend that closed roads, led to an hourslong airport shutdown and turned the landscape into a winter wonderland — all in mid-April.
In the Twin Cities, Saturday's rare metro-area blizzard warning had eased into a winter weather advisory for Sunday, with 2 to 4 more inches of snow expected to fall through the day, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. Saturday's blizzard designation, called "historic" by the Weather Service, was the first for the metro area since 2005.
Across the metro, plows roared, snowblowers whirred and shovels clanged as metro residents burrowed out, even as snow continued to fall. Traffic was moving, albeit slowly, on most major metro roads, but spinouts and fender-benders were frequent. Many side streets remained clogged, and everywhere, it was common to see neighbors and strangers helping each other free stuck cars.
A snow emergency remained in effect in St. Paul. Minneapolis had not declared a snow emergency as of Sunday morning, but tweeted that one was possible later in the day.
Alexandra Keclik, a Weather Service meteorologist, quipped Sunday morning that forecasters were "a little busy" overnight. Total Saturday snowfall registered at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 11.1 inches by midnight, which didn't quite beat the April 14 record of 13.6 recorded in 1983, she said.
However, the blizzard did push us to a record for total April snow accumulation, with 23.2 inches of snow recorded as of 7 a.m. Sunday for the month, she said. The previous April-total record, also from 1983, was 21.5 inches.
Other totals as of 7 a.m. Sunday: 13.7 inches of snow were on the ground in Chanhassen, 17 inches in Granite Falls, 15.5 in northeast Minneapolis, 14.5 in Montevideo, 14 in Arden Hills, St. Louis Park, 13.8 in other parts of Minneapolis and in West St. Paul, and 13.2 inches in St. Paul. Ham Lake and Plymouth reported 13 inches.
Lesser amounts were reported to the north and southeast of the Twin Cities. St. Cloud got 3.6, while Wabasha reported 5 inches and Rochester 3.
The Twin Cities will get at least a couple more inches of snow Sunday.
And then there was this: "The winter season just refuses to end!" the Weather Service tweeted Sunday morning. "Additional snow accumulations are looking more likely for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning." That's right — another "wintry mix of precipitation" is headed our way.
Travel still slow going
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was back in business Sunday morning, though many flights had been delayed and it was urging travelers to check on their specific flights online.
In southwestern Minnesota, little was moving, with many road closures remaining due to snow and high winds and no travel advised, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Roads to the northwest and southeast of the Twin Cities were generally open, but snow-covered and slippery.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 8:45 p.m. Saturday, there were 403 crashes statewide, 47 with injuries. Two of the crashes — one in Brainerd and one in St. Cloud — had serious injuries. One fatality was reported Friday in Medina, when a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, but it was not clear if it was weather-related.
The patrol expected to update its report at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The storm caused a cascade of cancellations of public events. Sunday's Twins game at Target Field against the White Sox was postponed. The Guthrie Theater canceled Sunday productions. And churches by the dozens called off Sunday morning services, although some, such as Westwood Community Church in Excelsior, invited worshipers to watch an online sermon from their homes.
One place that didn't close — that was open and hopping — was the Buck Hill ski area in Burnsville. Welch Village, however, remained closed for the season — and posted that its employee appreciation party, set for this weekend, is postponed until next weekend — because of snow.
