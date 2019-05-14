Robbie Grace at a glance

This year's best marks

Long jump (indoor): 20 feet, 1 inch (personal best)

Long jump (outdoor): 19 feet, 10¼ inches (personal best)

400 meters: 58.82 seconds

200 meters: 25.94 seconds

100-meter dash: 12.50 seconds

4 x 200-meter relay: (with Sara Gregor, KK Haug and Anisa Thompson) 1:46.81

Committed to: Wake Forest

Major plans: health and exercise science

All in the family: Robbie's father and brother are both named Robert. Her dad runs Be Graceful Bakery and Catering, a sandwich shop with concessions in local arenas. He said he didn't get to see her 20-foot jump because he was working at his shop at U.S. Bank Stadium during the Final Four.

Coach-speak: "No one really likes a track workout, but she puts in the effort. She knows she's good so she has to put in that effort, and she brings girls with her." —Blake jump coach Scott Stadem

Grace on Grace: "The workouts get really hard and sometimes you're not getting those marks that you wanted and so it's easy to get frustrated, but you got to know when to be happy and have fun with it."

JACK WARRICK