Blackout Improv

Monday: Why should the Brave New Workshop have all the fun with its "Getting Plowed" sketch comedy sendup of the holidays? Blackout Improv, the critically celebrated Twin Cities comedy troupe, is using its monthly showcase to poke fun at family at this season. "We look at the kinds of relationships and conversations we end up having with family at this time of year," said co-founder Kory LaQuess Pullam. "People can expect the sharp, incisive comedy that they've come to expect from us but with a family focus." Pullam will be joined for the troupe's long-form sketches by members Joy Dolo, Duck Washington, Ashawnti Ford, Alyssa DiVirgilio and Theo Langason as well as keyboardist Khary Jackson. (8 p.m. Mon., Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. 4th St., Mpls. $10. brownpapertickets.com.)

Rohan Preston