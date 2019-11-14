Home for the holidays

Brave New Workshop takes a break from its usual political agenda for its annual holiday show, "Getting Plowed: A Holiday Survival Guide." But that doesn't mean the humor is any less biting. Impish takes on call waiting at department stores, dysfunctional families and "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" will have you reaching for an extra serving of eggnog. Lauren Anderson shows why she's been a fan favorite through more than 50 BNW shows when she channels the world's drunkest imaginary friend and what co-conspirator Taj Ruler does with her eyes during the cast's always sidesplitting version of "The 12 Days of Christmas" will give you more joy than anything wrapped beneath the tree. (Brave New Workshop Theatre, 824 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 5 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Additional dates and times in December. $25-$49. bravenewworkshop.com)

Neal Justin